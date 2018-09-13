Gesture Recognition Market Development Strategy 2018

Market Highlights:

Gesture Recognition refers to an emerging technology that recognizes human gesture to communicate and control the electronic devices. Gesture refers to movements of hands, fingers, body and other physiological controls. This technology uses various sensors namely infrared sensors, image sensors among others to recognize and interact with the devices. Therefore, the global Gesture Recognition market is segment on the basis of product into two segments as touch less and touch based segment.

The various application that includes education, construction, gaming and among others where gesture recognition technology are widely being used. Gesture-based technologies have the potential to be transformative technology because of its potential that are used beyond learning. They don’t just replace one form of passive learning with another, i.e. the text book with an eBook but also create endless possibilities as to how to engage the learner in a multitude of resource types and scenarios.

Apart of automotive industry this technology is also being used in the gaming industry, unlike Microsoft Kinetic system for the Xbox game console. This device helps to detect motion from a distance of upto 10 feet. As compare to the 2D camera gesture recognition is gaining more populartity due to its enhanced results. Due to the enhanced output various process manufacturing companies are investing in gesture recognition technology, as a result of which gesture recognition is expected to become common in tablets, smartphones, and other devices in the years to come.

The global Gesture Recognition Market is growing rapidly over ~27.58% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 26.94 billion by the end of forecast period

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S), Apple Inc. (U.S), Iris guard (Jordan), Qualcomm Inc.(U.S), Prime Sense Limited (Isreal), Omron Corporation (Japan), SoftKinetic (Belgium), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Infineon Technologies (Germany) and others.

Segmentation:

The global gesture recognition market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application and region. On the basis of technology the segment is further classified into sensors, 2D gesture technology and 3D gesture technology. On the basis of product the segment is further classified into touch less and touch based system. The gesture recognition technology is having wide area of application such as automotive, healthcare, transportation, IT, commercial, telecom and many more.

Key Findings:

By technology, sensors holds the major market share and has generated USD 2.08 Billion and is expected to grow at 24.92% CAGR through the forecast period.

By application, consumer electronics holds the major market share and generated 1.06 Billion and is expected to grow at 30.37% CAGR through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with 30.28% of CAGR and is expected to reach at market size of USD 7.10 billion by the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of active electronic components market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market of Gesture Recognition, By Region with market share of 38.55% in the year 2016 and has been valued at USD 1.85 billion in the year 2016. This is mainly driven by large-scale funded programs such as the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) that enable people from certain countries to travel to the U.S. without a visa. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with 30.28% of CAGR and is expected to reach at market size of USD 7.10 billion by the end of forecast period. The developing countries in the APAC region have a huge growth potential and provide a favorable environment for product manufacturers. Hence, the touch less sensing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

