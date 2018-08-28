Vaccines Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

The global vaccines market was valued at approximately US$ 28.0 Bn in 2016 is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Vaccines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. The report suggests that surge in incidences of infectious diseases is likely to spur the demand of vaccines in the coming years (2017 to 2025).

Increasing funding for new vaccine development coupled with new vaccines launches in North America is expected to help it maintain its dominant share of the global vaccines market. Rising initiatives by local governments for increasing vaccination coverage in countries such as India and China is likely to boost growth of Asia Pacific vaccines market at a CAGR of around 7.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21

Product approvals from regulatory authorities coupled with subsequent product launches is expected to play a major factor in driving the growth of the global vaccines market. Players such as Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Serum Institute of India, and GlaxoSmithKline plc are increasing resorting to product launches in order to maintain the competitive advantage and carve new business opportunities. Additionally growing support from local governments through increased funding for the development of novel vaccines is anticipated to contribute positively to the growth of the market. On the contrary, long life cycle & lead time with high cost of vaccine development and production along with stringent regulations and policies could hinder the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of global vaccines market based on vaccine type, valance, route of administration, indication and distribution channel. Among the vaccine type studied, conjugate segment is expected to account for the major share of the market from 2017 to 2025. The conjugate segment is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period due to launch of new vaccines by pharmaceutical companies. The toxoid segment is anticipated to maintain its market share during the forecast period, and is expected to hold a share of ~9.0% by 2025. Low cost and vast availability of these vaccines is estimated to inhibit the segment.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21

Multivalent segment expected to maintain its dominance in terms of valance

In terms of valance, multivalent segment is projected to hold dominant share of global vaccines market during the forecast period and is likely to expand at CAGR of around 6.2% from 2017 to 2025. Advantages of multivalent vaccines such as complete immunization against a wide range of antigen strains, reduced clinic visits for immunization, and convenience offered to physicians and patients are likely to increase the adoption of multivalent vaccines in the near future.

Injectable vaccines to maintain its lead in terms of market share

In terms of route of administration, injectable vaccines segment are projected to account for the largest share and expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Majority of the vaccines available today are administered through the intramuscular route which is the major reason for the large market share of the injectable segment.

Pneumococcal disease indication is expected to be most promising segment to invest in

High prevalence of the pneumococcal disease along with introduction of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) by countries in their immunization programmes is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Polio segment is expected to witness the growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period due to continued focus of local governments to increase polio vaccination coverage is a major driving factor for the growth of the segment.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-vaccine-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com