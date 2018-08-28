Aniline Rugged Expansion Foreseen by Market During 2014 – 2020

A new report has been published by Transparency Market Research, titled “Aniline Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”. TMR, a market intelligence company based in the U.S., says in its report that the global aniline market was valued at US$9.75 billion in 2013 and will reach a gross market value of US$15.66 billion by 2020.This TMR report studies aniline, also known as phenylamine or aminobenzene, which is an aromatic amine produced by ensuing nitration and hydrogenation of benzene with a metal catalyst being present. It is used majorly in the production of MDI (Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate). MDI is further used in polyurethane foams manufacturing and also for the manufacture of elastomers, adhesives and sealants. Appreciable volumes of aniline generated worldwide are used in the manufacture of MDI. Additionally, aniline is utilized to manufacture numerous rubber processing chemicals, dyes and pigments, organic specialty fibers, and agricultural intermediates.

According to this report, rising demand for MDI in the CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) industry and the polyurethane industry has propelled the aniline market. This trend is expected to stay consistent during the forecast horizon. Polyurethane foam is utilized comprehensively in the automotive and household upholstery sector to manufacture automobile seats and mattresses, respectively. Additionally, rigid foams are employed in refrigerators as insulation and other electronic appliances. Aniline is utilized to manufacture a number of rubber processing chemicals such as vulcanization accelerators and antiozonants. This is likely to amplify the sales of aniline during the forecasting horizon. Utilization of aniline in the microelectronics industry, as corrosion inhibitors, is predicted to provide fresh growth opportunities for the aniline market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, detrimental health and ecological effects of aniline are likely to impede market growth during the forecast period.

As per this report, on the basis of volume, MDI constituted over 75% of the global aniline market. On the other hand, other applications such as rubber processing chemicals, and dyes and pigments represented the remaining market share in 2013. MDI is expected to marginally give up its market to other applications by 2020. On the basis of end-use, insulation constituted for over 45% of the global aniline market volume share in 2013. The insulation market is expected to encounter consistent growth during the forecast period.

The aniline market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is predicted to be the dominant and fastest growing region on the basis of aniline production, followed by countries in Rest of the World (RoW) such as Australia and Brazil. A huge number of aniline plants have been commissioned in China in the recent past, and are expected to be operational during the forecast horizon.

