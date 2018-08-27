Smart Connected Washing Machine Market to reach $15.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market, published by KBV research, The Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market size is expected to reach $15.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America region held the dominated share in the Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Region in 2017, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The Front Load Smart Connected Washing Machine market would be the most lucrative segment in the Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Product. The Top Load market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.3% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/smart-connected-washing-machine-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Siemens AG, Haier Group Corporation, AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, Techtronic Industries, Panasonic Corporation, and GE Appliances.

Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market Size and Segmentation

By Product

Top Load

Front Load

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Group

LG Electronics Inc.

Siemens AG

Haier Group Corporation

AB Electrolux

Whirlpool Corporation

Techtronic Industries

Panasonic Corporation

GE Appliances

