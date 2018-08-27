Maple Hill Family Dentistry: A Complete Dental Care Clinic

Patient-Centered Dental Clinic in Yorktown Heights, NY Offers $99 New Patient Special Including Exam, X-Ray & Cleaning

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY—Dentists in Yorktown Heights, NY Dr. Michael Schwartz, DDS and Dr. Matt Guarino, DMD provide family-oriented patient care and the best possible dental services every visit. They aim to build long-lasting and trusting relationships with 10598 area patients and within the community. To make it easier for new patients to get the dental services they need, the dental clinic in Yorktown Heights, NY offers a $99 promotion including:

• Dental exam

• X-rays

• Professional teeth cleaning

In addition, Maple Hill Family Dentistry offers free dental implant consultations with recommended treatment.

More Than 30 Years of Dentistry Experience

The expert dental staff at Maple Hill Family Dentistry have been practicing here for over 30 years and are well-equipped to provide top-notch services. In addition, to give Yorktown Heights patients the care they deserve, the NY dentists stay up-to-date on the latest developments in modern dentistry. Dr. Schwartz, and Dr. Guarino, frequently attend conventions and lectures discussing the newest dental techniques, equipment, and products. The dental team is affiliated with several accredited organizations that allow the dental clinic in Yorktown Heights, NY to stay current and help the NY dentists to improve their practice. Since every patient is unique, a dentist in NY 10598 offers customized treatment plans for everyone. Only the latest advanced technology and techniques are used, such as digital imaging and non-invasive dentistry.

The general dentists in Yorktown Heights, NY and the friendly staff are focused on preserving the long-term oral health of area patients. High-quality services provided include:

• Dental implant restorations

• Tooth Extractions

• TMJ treatment

• Cosmetic restorations

• Pediatric dentistry

• Dental emergencies

• Sleep apnea treatment

• Invisalign

• And much more!

Patient Education and Prevention

The best treatment is to avoid a dental problem altogether. That is why the importance of preventative care is stressed at Maple Hill Family Dentistry. Dr. Schwartz and Dr. Guarino teach and encourage good oral hygiene practices including proper brushing and flossing techniques, and the impact of a balanced diet on dental health. The NY dentists instill these habits in their youngest patients to set the pace for lifelong oral health.

About Maple Hill Family Dentistry:

Maple Hill Dentistry in Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 is your one-stop dental clinic for all of your dental services. It is our mission to ensure that every one of our patients achieves the smile that they have always wanted. At Maple Hill Dentistry, we understand that many patients today including young children suffer from severe dental anxiety. For this reason, we employ only the most experienced and friendly dental staff that are highly trained to make your visit with us enjoyable. Refer https://www.maplehilldentistry.com/ to know more about dental clinic care at Yorktown Heights NY or call +1 914-228-2889.