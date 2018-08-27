Get Overview of Solar PLUS Service System providing in Korea

Solar Plus trains professionals to keep solar power plants with the best technology while providing the optimum solution for the customers.
We try our best to be humble, listening to the customers ‘opinions in order to survive in this fast-paced industry.
Solar PLUS Service System
Cleaning Service
Solar plus Team completely gets rid of contamination on the
Surface of solar energy modules in order to enhance
The power efficiency.
– A solar plus team with maintenance professionals visits the solar power
Plant to do cleaning.
Coating Service
If you apply AR coating, the modules will absorb more light,
Enhancing the accumulated power efficiency.
We apply the special, nano-coating product called ‘MaxSolar’,
with anti-reflective function.
Cleaning Tools
We use HiFlo Kit, a professional solar power cleaning tool,
to easily clean the modules in high places.
It can extend up to 8 meters / Nylon brush installed to prevent damages to the
modules’ surfaces / Water Spraying Function
Maintenance
Weeding Work, Angle Management, and Module Change solar panel maintenance
Cleaning Service
Power Efficiency Improved,
and Cleanliness Maintained
1~4
Times Annually
Ask to HQ
Coating Service
Semi-Permenant
Ask to HQ
Maintenance
Removing power
distrubing elements
Elongate the
device’s life
1
Times Annually
Cleaning Tools
Direct Cleaning Work
Please refer to the price list for
the rear panel cleaning tools
Cleaning Service
Cleaning enhances the
Power efficiency by 9.8%
(Annually 12,160,000 KW revenue up)
▶ Power plant standard
(Capacity 500kW / smp 100 won, rec 100 won
Weight Value 1.0 / One Day generation Time 3.4)
To collect sun-light, solar power panels in outdoors are easy
To be exposed to damages from dust, bird secretion, and snow.
The contaminated modules lead to solar panel
Lower collectability of sunlight and hygienic problems,
Reducing revenues considerably
Contaminations from Bird Secretion
Contaminations from Yellow Dust
Damages from Heavy Snow
Get Overview of Solar PLUS Service System providing in Korea
Solar Plus trains professionals to keep solar power plants with the best technology while providing the optimum solution for the customers.