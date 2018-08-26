Fulham Introduces Low-Profile Versions of Popular LinearHO High Output LED DC Modules

LP-LinearHO DC LED Modules Available in 5.5 to 58-inch Models and are designed for Highbays, Vapor Tight, and Troffer Luminaires using FLUO T5HO lamps.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, is now shipping new low-profile versions of its popular LinearHO LED Modules. The new LP-LinearHO high-output DC LED modules are available in eight configurations and are ideal for linear highbays or linear strip luminaries, for example, four- or eight-foot vapor tights and troffers.

The LP-LinearHO DC LED Modules are high-lumen units with an output range from 14,699 lm down to 219 lm, delivering higher lumens per watt and higher thermal conductivity. LP-LinearHO DC LED Modules allow for OEMs to meet the DLC Premium requirement much easier and with greater flexibility. What makes these different from Fulham’s standard LinearHO units is their lower profile, both in width (1.26 inches) and height (.29 inches), higher thermal performance, and 8 percent higher lumen output. The LP-LinearHO DC LED modules are easier and faster to install when compared to standard DC modules. The LP-LinearHO is rigid and has self-thermal management; the MCPCB is mounted in an aluminum extrusion to eliminate the need for heatsinking. They also are suitable for dry or damp locations.

For maximum versatility, the LP-LinearHO DC LED modules are offered in six standard models – 5.5 inches with 1,959lm (480mA), 11 inches with 3,919lm (640mA), 22 inches with 4,899lm (800mA) 22 inches with 7,700lm (1250mA), 44 inches with 8,656lm (1400mA), and 44 inches with 14,699lm (2400mA). A 46-inch model with 8,656lm (1400mA) and a 58-inch version with 14,699lm (2400mA) are also available as custom orders. All the LP-LinearHO units are compatible with Fulham programmable drivers as well as Fulham’s HotSpot LED emergency lighting systems.

“Demand for our LinearHO DC modules continues to grow as the market for new LED installations and LED retrofits continues to heat up,” said Edwin Reyes, Product Director, LED Light Sources, for Fulham. “We are especially seeing more demand for linear modules that can be installed outdoors or in harsher environments such as vapor tight applications. With the addition of these new low-profile DC modules, we are giving OEMs and installers even more flexibility when it comes to high-performance LED luminaires.”

A snap-on, diffused lens accessory as well as a 2 or 4 module harness is available for all the LP-Linear DC LED Modules. The units also are cURus certified, CE listed, and RoHS compliant.

For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, lighting controls, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Europe, China, India, and the UAE. For more information, visit http://www.fulham.com, @FulhamUSA or @FulhamEurope.