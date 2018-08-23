Pigeon Guard: The most trusted bird controllers

Pigeon Guard organization have been in the field of pigeon control and bird control since 1991 in Toronto. They try not to harm the birds; trying to keep the process as humanely as possible. The methods that they use in solving the bird problem includes pigeon trapping, pigeon spikes, bird netting, and electric shock track, which makes the are inaccessible for the birds.

They at Pigeon Guard solve all the bird related problems by using bird netting, pigeon spikes, electrical shock track and trapping. Firstly, one of their staff member visits the site, where bird control is to be done, to take the survey of the site. All these is done free of cost. After the survey, the analysis is done and every minute detail is kept in mind. And from this analysis they provide the bird control solutions which will solve the pigeon problem. Their only goal is to have 100% satisfied customers and they do their best to please their customers and do their work with full dedication. With dedicated and hardworking staff members, they guarantee that the pigeon problem of the client will be solved.

They not only stop the pigeon from coming but they also offer disinfecting and cleaning the area in which the pigeon used to stay or has dropped its waste. Pigeon are very dangerous as they are known to carry harmful disease causing germs.

In any sort of pest control it is required to understand how the creature does behave. Once you are able to understand the behavior it’s easier for you to control it. Same is done by them, at the primary stage they firstly understand the behavior of the bird or the pigeon, than it becomes easier for them to do the control process and make the pigeon control pocket friendly and everlasting, making it profitable for the client.

Business Name /Contact Person: Pigeon Guard / Rocco Pugliese

Country/Region: Canada/ Ontario

Street Address: 1 1/2 Birchmount Rd,

City: Scarborough

State: Ontario

Postal Code: M1N 3J3

Phone No: 416-690-0407

Email Address: rocco@pigeonguard.com

Website- http://www.pigeonguard.com