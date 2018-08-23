ES Consulting Now A Sage Gold ISV Partner

ES Consulting (www.warehouse-management.co.uk), one of the leading suppliers of integrated business systems for Sage 50 and Sage 200 Accounts, has recently been appointed as a Sage Gold ISV Partner.

As part of the Sage Partner Programme, ES Consulting is offered a business framework that allows them to work with Sage and achieve bigger revenue growth. This also opens up new opportunities when it comes to partner sales growth and customer acquisition and satisfaction.

In addition, they continue to provide excellent customer support to their clients to help them find the suitable systems for their businesses. One of their clients, Mark Sayers, director of Huddersfield Bearings Ltd, expressed his satisfaction on working with this company.

According to Sayers, they have been using Sage 50 for over 30 years for their accounts. They started to use Magento when they opened an online shop five years ago. Although it started smoothly, the task became quite laborious when the volume of orders increased. “Once this became unmanageable, I rang Sage and they pointed me in the direction of ES Consulting. Their Magento Importer for Sage 50 sounded like it could automate all of this laborious process”, he said.

Upon learning about this company, Sayers contacted them and was invited to an online demo of the program a few days later. According to him, “I was very impressed with the demo, and the Importer application for Magento seemed very powerful and would indeed allow us to manage our online orders much more effectively, and even keep our stock levels straight in Magento as well”!

One week after the demo, Sayers and his team placed an order with ES Consulting. A week later, the installation was arranged, complete with a detailed project plan. Sayers explained how this investment changed their business completely: “Within two or three weeks of ordering we’d had the Importer set up, and the amount of hours it’s saved us every single week has been countless. Also, we don’t get any errors anymore, as nothing has to copied across by hand. In all, we have had an excellent experience with ES Consulting and we can recommend this product to anyone with a growing website who needs to get their orders into Sage both quickly and accurately”.

ES Consulting is your one-stop shop for top-notch Sage additions. They pride themselves not only in offering a wide array of products but also for their reliable customer support.