Ursalink Announces the Official Launch of Industrial Cellular Router UR7X Series

XIAMEN, CHINA September 20, 2017 – Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a provider of the M2M/IoT industry’s most reliable, ruggedized, and intelligent router, announced the official release of the Industrial Cellular Router UR7X Series. Driven by genuine passion to keep pace with the global trend of M2M and IoT evolution, Ursalink developed a range of world-wide certified 3G/4G M2M/IoT devices and solution that bring intelligence to the edge of networks. And we are proud to announce that the UR7X Series is now available!

UR7X is a series of 4G cellular VPN router, designed from ground up to provide peerless speed and connection integrity so as to help you enhance operational efficiency and optimize cost savings. Take UR75 as an example, features a 5-port Gigabit Ethernet switch and serial port for console access as well as 64-bit CPU for ramping up processing speed with low power consumption (<1W). The series also offers UR71 and UR72, ideal for industrial and remote monitoring applications in outdoor conditions.

With tenacious connection, intuitive management software and license free enterprise software features, the full-featured UR7X Series is meant to help make a giant leap in efficiency and bring extraordinary benefits to enterprises.

Key benefits of Ursalink UR7X Series include:

Peerless Performance: features 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 processor and 256MB memory and supports more applications needs.

Redundancy: supports VRRP, dual SIM cards and automated fail-over between Ethernet, WAN and Cellular to provide redundant connection.

Easy Management: intuitive Ursalink Device Management Platform for easy setup, mass configuration and maintenance.

Flexibility: converges flexible modular design, operational-enhancing features and tenacious connection-serial port, I/O, Wi-Fi, GPS*, LoRa*, CAN* are optional.

Versatile Wi-Fi Module: supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, AP and client mode.

The UR7X Series is ideal for connecting:

Self-service kiosks

Traffic and obstruction lighting

Smart grid assets

Medical monitoring equipment

Digital signage

Retail, insurance and financial branch sites

Industrial automation

Water conservation monitoring system

About Ursalink

Ursalink is a professional high-tech enterprise specializing in the design and manufacture of best-in-class industrial-grade M2M/IoT hardware and solutions with superior performance, relentless reliability and unquestioned security for the global market. With a deep, rich suite of IoT and M2M network services, Ursalink offers true global connectivity, with high-quality integration solutions for customers from all industries. For more information, please visit www.ursalink.com.