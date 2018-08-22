Super Capacitors Market Latest Innovations, Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Commercial Sector, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast

Market Highlights

The global super capacitors market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are increasingly seeking its market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research & development and cost-effective product portfolio. The super capacitors market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the super capacitors market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

The global super capacitors market is expected to reach approximately USD 2.6 billion by the end of 2023 with 21% CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global super capacitors market include- Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), CAP-XX Limited (Australia), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada), AVX Corp (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Axion Power International, Inc. (U.S.), Haydale (U.K.), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan) and Toyota Motor Sales, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global Super Capacitors Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2018-2023. Automotive segment of super capacitors market globally drives the market majorly due to their extensive range of uses in the automobile industry. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global super capacitors market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Automotive segments hold a largest share in the Europe region. The reason is attributed to implementation of super capacitors across various industries and the growing adoption of micro controllers and PC cards in various sectors.

Also, organizations are looking for better technologically advanced solutions in this region. Therefore, automotive segment of super capacitors market accounted for the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing number of businesses in this region and the growing adoption of super capacitors by various applications.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to increasing number of vendor present across this region and the growing use of technologically advanced solutions and presence of technical expertise.

