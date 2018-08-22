Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Market Regional Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth and Forecasts 2023

Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Global Market Overview:-

The global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) market is expected to grow at a high rate and the main reason is the boom in the LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) market. This acts as a catalyst for the economic growth in various countries worldwide, as it is environment-friendly and viable to be adopted in a shorter period of time to reduce the carbon emissions. Recent discoveries in offshore regions have been made, which focus on fulfilment of the demand for various sectors, such as transportation, power generation as a feedstock for petrochemical manufacturers, and other end-users. FSRU market helps get natural gas on time and makes it readily available to local Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Markets. Diversification in the market is prominent, fulfilling the demands for LNG and natural gas, globally. FSRU business is growing exponentially to meet the demand for green fuel.

The emerging business of LNG has been growing since a decade ago; now FSRUs are being used to transfer LNG from one place to another through oceans. The FSRU terminals take up LNG, regasify the LNG in gaesour form and further it can be usedas natural gas.. As per the estimation, the global FSRU market is expected to increase from 85 MTPA in 2018 to 230 MTPA in 2023 at a CAGR of approx. 13.88% which is due to the demand for natural gas is increased, development on port also increased.

The key players in the global FSRU market are Excelerate Energy (U.S), Hoegh LNG (Bermuda), Golar LNG (Bermuda), BW gas (Norway), Gazprom FLEX LNG (U.K), Exmar (Belgium), Maran Gas Maritime Inc. (Greece), Offshore LNG Toscana SpA (Italy), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (Japan) Bumi Armada (Malaysia), and Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (Bermuda) .

Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Market Scope:-

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global FSRU market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the FSRU market by construction type, storage, application, and by region.

Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Global Market By Construction Type

Newly Built

Converted

Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Market By Storage

Small

Medium

Large

Floating Storage and Regasification Unit Market By Application

Industrial

Power Generation

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Global FSRU Market:-

In 2016, Asia Pacific contributed approx. 160 MTPA to the global market. Thus, it can be predicted that it will have further growth during the forecast period. This growth was for the easy availability, accessibility, and flexibility from the supply side of LNG because of FRSUs. The Middle East has the maximum number of FSRU across the world and possess reserves that can fulfill the demand for LNG across the world.