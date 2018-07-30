Nitric Acid Industry Executive Summary, Scope Of The Report, Research Methodology, Landscape, Overview, Trends Analysis By MRFR till 2022

Nitric Acid Market

Nitric Acid Market Highlights:

Nitric Acid Market is booming and is anticipated to witness a striking growth in fertilizer industry registering a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Nitric Acid Market volume by application in 2015 was 5740 kilo ton. Adipic acid which is major application of nitric acid is used in manufacturing of polyester resins. Nylon 6.6 resin and fiber is derived from adipic acid which is employed in manufacturing of automobile components for replacing metal parts and reducing carbon emission. Adipic acid is also used in tire and textile industry. Nitrobenzene produces another compound to aniline which manufacturer polyurethane foams and fibers and pharmaceuticals. The increasing demand of these products in automobile, textile and construction industry is expected to fuel the nitrobenzene market growth. Toluene di isocyanate is used in polyurethane along with rigid products like adhesives, sealants in automobile, carpets and furniture industry. Thus, growing application industries along with increase in derivatives market is likely to boost the nitric acid market growth.

Nitric Acid is colourless and a corrosive mineral acid that has concentration of around 70%. It turns pale yellow due to decomposition of oxides. Commercially nitric acid with more than 85% concentration is known as fuming nitric acid. Based on colour solution and concentration of nitrogen dioxide, nitric acid is further classified as red fuming and white fuming nitric acid. Unstable nitric acid based compounds are used in explosives while stable compounds of nitric acid are used in production of paints, dyes and pigments. It also acts as reagent for nitration reaction.

Download exclusive Sample of this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2179

Nitric Acid Market Influence:

Nitric Acid is driven by the fertilizer and explosive industry. Growing use of nitric acid in the production of calcium ammonium nitrate and ammonium nitrate has driven the fertilizer industry. Ammonium nitrate is used in production of fertilizer in agriculture industry. Urea ammonium nitrate derived from ammonium nitrate is used in explosives and fertilizer solutions. The global industrial explosive market is growing owing to increase in mining and construction industry. Owing to increase in defense activities is also demanding increase in industrial explosives which in turn drive the demand for nitric acid. Increase in need of synthetic fertilizer to meet the growing population demand for food with followed by increase in crop production is expected to boost the nitric acid market in emerging economies like China and India. Excess use of ammonium nitrate is leading to contamination of groundwater that will restrict the growth prospects in forecasted period 2016-2022.

Nitric Acid is used in fertilizer which act as key application segment. Nitric acid used in ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate is used as a fertilizer in the agrochemical industry. The global fertilizer industry is expected to grow owing to rise in population leading to high growth demand for food in countries like China, India and Mexico. Moreover, ammonium nitrate is used in producing urea ammonium nitrate which is used in explosives and in fertilizer solution to meet the growing demand of construction and mining industry. Increasing concern about usage of ammonium nitrate as a fertilizer is leading to ground water contamination which has resulted in number of regulations from developed regions which can restrict the growth of the nitric acid market in the coming years.

Nitric Acid Market is primarily driven by the fertilizer industry which is significantly expanding owing to rise in need for crop yield to meet growing population’s demand of food. Use of ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate in fertilizer is expected to be key propeller of the nitric acid market’s growth. Ammonium nitrate is derived from nitric acid which is extensively used in manufacturing of explosives and fertilizers. Increasing demand from defense industry owing to use of explosives at cross border area has driven the nitric acid market’s growth. Calcium ammonium nitrate is also used as a fertilizer solution in the agriculture industry. Other than fertilizer application, nitric acid is also used in production of adipic acid.

Nitric Acid Market Key Players:

Nitric Acid Market includes: The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries, Agrium Inc., Koch Fertilizer, LLC, AkzoNobel NV, Basic Chemical Solutions LLC, PVS Chemicals, Apache Nitrogen Products Inc and others.

Make an inquiry for buying this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2190

Nitric Acid Market Synopsis & Scenario:

Nitric Acid is used by its producers in the vertically integrated production of a wide range of chemical products. Since it is an intermediate good, the demand for nitric acid is largely contingent on the demand for the end products for which it serves as an input.

As industrial explosives are mainly used in the mining and mineral industries, the demand for coal and basic metals drives the demand for Nitric Acid. Coal mining is the main use for industrial explosives in the United States, accounting for around two thirds of explosives consumption. Stone quarrying and construction are also industries that consume the blasting agents and oxidizers provided by the Nitric Acid industry. One key factor in maintaining the level of demand for explosive products is the relative affordability of coal as a fuel source compared to its alternatives.

Nitric Acid Market Competitive Landscape:

Nitric Acid report analyses the degree of competition among the market players as well as industry growth and market scenario. The global Nitric Acid market consist of diverse players operating in the market including large scale and small scale manufacturers. This industry is focusing towards growth consolidation specifically by Asia Pacific as small scale and major players are from this region specifically from China, South Korea, Thailand, and India. Additionally, nitric acid manufacturers from Europe and North America are planning to expand their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific region in order to meet the demand for Nitric Acid in this region. Moreover, the market is rising with a significant growth rate which raises the competitive rivalry among the industry players.

Nitric Acid Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the largest market segment owing to increase in fertilizer and chemical industries in the region. China forecasted fastest growth rate in the production and consumption of nitric acid owing to growing chemical and explosive (Ammunition/ fireworks) industries.

North America and Europe witnessed a heavy loss due to adverse environmental issues which will rise as a result of usage of chemicals relating to nitric acid. Strict regulations government in Europe and North America regarding usage of ammonium nitrate in fertilizer has shifted the demand to emerging countries like China and India. Other application like adipic and TDI is expected to drive the demand of nitric acid in North America. Other parts of the world are expected to witness strong growth due to increase in demand for nitrate based fertilizer in agrochemical industry and lack of stringent government regulatory protocols of using Nitric Acid.

Nitric Acid Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Nitric Acid Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Nitric Acid Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

Nitric Acid Market Table of Content to be Continue……,

Complete table of content is available at @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nitric-acid-market-2190

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

THANK YOU