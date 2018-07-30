Global Feed Premix Market Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2024

The Global Feed Premix Market report 2018-2024, has been prepared By Axiom Market Research & Consulting, based on a deep market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Feed Premix market report includes detailed analysis market share, trends, competitive landscape, and company profiles, key competitors, segmentation, revenue (USD million), volume and its growth prospects for the forecast period 2018 to 2024

Feed premix contains protein, fiber, oil and essential amino acids suitable for livestock feed. Production of feed premix is important of feed production. Proper nutrition of animals is an essential premise for the proper growth, development, and health of animals. It should provide all the nutrients to the animal. To ensure maximum animal production results and avoid any negative effects, it is necessary that the concentration and ratio of vitamins and minerals should be adequate. Feed premix ensures high nutrient feed valued to the livestock.

The feed Premix market is primarily driven by increasing demand for meat and increase in the volume of production of meat. Moreover, rising focus on health & nutrition of animals to prevent disease out brake and rapid industrialization in the meat processing industry are factors that anticipated to fuel the feed premix market during the projected period. The major factor hindering the growth of the market is fluctuating prices of raw material and stringent government policies for the use of premix ingredients.

The market is segmented on the basis of Ingredient & Livestock, can be bifurcated into:

The report analyses the feed premix market Based on ingredient type into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, antibiotics and other ingredients. Another ingredient including enzymes, preservatives, organic acids, antioxidants, pigments, and flavor. The vitamin segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of volume. In the future, the production of vitamin segment is predicted to boost due to increasing demand from the commercial feed manufacturers and growing importance of vitamin as a vital component for the growth development of the immune system of the livestock.

The global feed premix market on basis of livestock is bifurcated into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals and other animals including sheep, goat, cattle, pet animals and birds. The poultry segment dominated the feed premix market and accounted for the highest consumption of feed premix. Moreover, the swine feed segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace owing to increasing demand for pork p] meat in North America and Europe.

Report analysis on the basis of Geography:

By geography, feed premix market is studied across the countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the considerable market share in the global feed premix market. The highest growth is attributed to the growing demand for high-quality meat and increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks in the region.

Some of the key participants in the Global Feed Premix Market:

Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V, Cargill, Incorporated, DLG Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Invivo Nutrition ET Sante Animales, Charoen Pokphand PCL, Land O’lakes, Inc, AB Agri Ltd, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, CGC, For farmers, Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), etc. New product development, mergers, and acquisitions are the key strategies used by the market players to reinforce the position in the market. Additionally, many of the key players like Koninklijke DSM N.V are expanding their manufacturing bases in Asian countries.

