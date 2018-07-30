Baked Foods Market Research, Share, Trend, Leading Key Players Update and Global Analysis, 2023

Market Overview:

Baked foods are prepared through baking, which is a method of cooking food by elongated dry heat. Baked foods are full of taste as it is cooked more within its own oil, so they are very juicy and rich in flavor if cooked with accurate time, temperature and measured ingredients The most common types of baked foods can be segmented such as baked bakery products which include baked cakes and pastries, baked breads & rolls, baked donuts, baked biscuits, and baked dairy products. They are available in wide variety and their preferences may vary according to the regional demands.

Increasing demand for bakery products including cookies & biscuits, bread, rolls & pies, cakes & pastries and others is driving the growth of baked foods market. Rise in number of working population and inclination towards ready-to-eat products is boosting the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization is another factor supporting the growth of baked foods market. Baked foods are low in fat for which they are gaining popularity among the rising health conscious population. Moreover, nutritional value addition in the baked bakery products through fruits and nuts is expected to surge the growth of the market. Continuous innovations and technological advancements is anticipated to propel the baked foods market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

With the entry of industry players in the baked foods segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of product types. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The key players are highly focusing on product innovations and new product launches which are healthy for the consumers. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

The key players profiled in baked foods market are Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), Finsbury Food Group (U.K), Flowers Foods (Georgia), Hostess Brands (U.S.), McKee Foods (U.S.), Yamazaki Baking (Japan), Aryzta (Switzerland), BreadTalk (Singapore), George Weston (Canada), Hillshire Brands (U.S.), Monginis (India), and Pepperidge Farm (U.S.) among many others.

Latest Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 Arabian food industries, Domty which is into dairy sector has announced their expansion in baked goods in the year 2018

Jan 2018 Brock O’Hurn and Sarah Stage have introduced “Quest Protein Cookie” which delivers a soft and chewy baked goods texture

March 2017 Finsbury Food Group launched a new cake range with Mary Berry and opened a new facility to bake higher-quality loaves

Oct 2017 Grupo Bimbo completed the acquisition of East Balt Bakeries, one of the leading companies of the foodservice industry, which produces and provides bakery products to Quick Service Restaurants (QSR).

Market Segments:

The global baked foods market has been divided into type, distribution channel, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: baked bakery products (baked cakes & pastries, baked breads & rolls, baked donuts, baked biscuits, and other baked bakery products), baked dairy products, and others

On The Basis Of Distribution channel: Food service, and Food retail

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The global baked foods market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America owing to the busy work schedule, majority of the population prefers wraps, rolls and pocket sandwiches which is driving the growth of baked foods in this region. Moreover, increasing health conscious population is influencing the rising demand for baked foods.

In Europe, U.K., Germany and France are the major contributors for baked foods market. Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region for baked foods market in which emerging markets of India and China are the major contributors. Rapid innovation in bakery industry with product diversification will boost the growth of baked foods in rest of the world.