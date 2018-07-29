Godrej Avenues At Yehalanka Allures Buyer’s With Premium Flats In Bangalore

Godrej Properties is one of the prestigious names in the real estate industry. As an ISO certified real estate developer, the company is dedicated to create architectural examples through qualitative innovation in their service. Godrej Avenues at Yehalanka, Bangalore are one of the extravagant evidence of their efficiency. The firm has also constructed an array of luxurious residential projects that has modified definition of Bangalore properties. The company started their operation in 1990 in Mumbai and 12 cities in India witnesses the constructional ventures t present. Established as a real estate brand, Godrej Properties is the distinguished name in creating princely real estate projects for their esteemed patrons.

Godrej Avenues is the most recent by Godrej Properties at the prestigious territory of Yehalanka in Bangalore. The amazing property will harbor amazing dwellings in Yehalanka that are artistic engineering creations.

The property occupies 6 acres of land and offers 1, 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK luxury life spaces, with area size between 629-1721 sqft. These flats in Yehalanka are vaastu compliant and possess flawless architectural extravagance in every edge. The project is planned to host will showcase residential super structures, which are G+14 floors elevated. The stunning designs planned for this project will surely attract buyer’s consideration. Every single unit of more than 600 units has stunning interiors and world-class features. Godrej Avenues Bangalore offers world class comforts that are coupled with elegant arrangement of brilliant homes are arouses an elegant feel. The private undertaking offer affordable properties in Yehalanka, developed with extravagant efforts to establish 3-tier safety and security features that get an alleviation of secured presence, in the midst of the delight of driving a swanky and lavish way of life. The 20,000 sqft clubhouse hosts trendy and stylish lifestyle amenities. The leisurely common amenities of the project worth mentioning are Club house, Gymnasium, Landscaped garden, Indoor Games, Sky Lounge, Yoga meditation Centre and so on. Whereas, the standard amenities of this project to make the life of its residents easy are Convenience Store, Pharmacy, Library, CCTV Surveillance, Lift, Video Door Phone, Car Parking and so on.

Yelahanka is in the Northern region of the Bangalore city. Once considered as a suburb of the city, Yelahanka has readily settled itself to be the bit of expanded Bangalore city. The area is a close-by region to the Kempegowda International Airport and easily approachable from other prime zones of the city to be particular M G Road and ORR. Flats in Bangalore in this area is ought to yield the most profitable ROI. The locale has experienced a grand swelling in the realty space inferable from its availability to all the noteworthy workplaces of the city. The zone welcomes a platter of urban utilities in its district. Owning a sprawling property in this fundamental region is a dream for some. Godrej Avenues Yehalanka is one of the prominent residential projects at this dynamic district capturing a considerable rank amongst the classy range of Yehalanka properties.

Contact us for the property Details

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit : http://www.srkresidency.com/godrej-avenues-yelahanka-bangalore/ for more Information Register Here.